Top StoriesRegional

Arunachal: Army Destroys Vintage Mortar Bomb

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Arunachal Times
119

Army personnel of the 190 Mountain Brigade on Tuesday destroyed a vintage mortar bomb in Tawang district, an Arunachal Times report stated.

“The Indian army received information from the Tawang administration that an old mortar bomb had been found half-buried near an old bunker near Nepali Basti by a villager of Nepali Basti,” the report said.

“The 190 Mountain Brigade dispatched a bomb disposal team to the site to neutralize the ordnance. The team assessed the situation and decided to destroy the mortar bomb in situ. The bomb was corroded and was most probably of 1962 vintage (Chinese origin)”, the report added.

Related News

Assam: COVID Fatalities Nearly Touch 600

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi Dies Of COVID

LS, RS Adjourned Sine Die

Bollywood A-Listers Summoned In Drugs Probe

You might also like
National

Uttarakhand Opposition Leader Tests Covid +ve

National

COVID-19: +Ve Cases In India Near 50,000-Mark| Death Toll At 1,694

Health

Guwahati: 378 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Regional

Your tea is special: Vivian Richards

Technology

Google introduces new ‘Visual Snapshot’ feature

Regional

Tinsukia: Miscreants Attack PNB Employees

Comments
Loading...