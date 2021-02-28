Top StoriesRegional

Arunachal Becomes COVID-Free State With Zero Active Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
37

On Sunday, Arunachal Pradesh became the first coronavirus-free state this year with three active cases recovering from the disease.

No fresh cases have been recorded in the last nine days.

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, while the number of recoveries stood at 16,780. 56 patients have succumbed to the disease.

Arunachal Pradesh’s recovery rate and positivity rate are at 99.66 per cent and zero per cent, respectively, the official said.

