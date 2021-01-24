Arunachal BJP Burns Effigy Of Chinese President

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday burnt the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinpig as a sign of protest against China for constructing a village in Upper Subansiri district.

As per a PTI report, BJP spokesperson Techi Necha said that, “China repeatedly claims Arunachal Pradesh as its territory and makes such intrusions into the state”.

“We strongly condemn such acts of China and want to send a strong message to Beijing that we are Indian and shall remain Indian. The area (where the village has reportedly been constructed) was earlier occupied by China in 1959 during the Congress rule and the party had failed to protect it or develop the border areas of the state,” Necha told the news agency.

The spokesperson also informed that the Indian government is constructing the 2,000-km-long Arunachal Frontier Highway along the McMahon Line.