Arunachal: Center Extends ‘Disturbed Area’ Tag in 3 Districts, 4PS under AFSPA

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
AFSPA
45

The Centre has declared three districts and four police stations in three other districts in Arunachal Pradesh as “disturbed area” under the AFSPA for six more months after review of insurgent activities and the law and order situation there.

The Union Home Ministry said in a notification that the order comes into effect from October 1, reported PTI.

As per the notification, “…Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following four police stations in other districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ”disturbed area” under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to 31.03.2021 w.e.f. 01.10.2020, unless withdrawn earlier.”

Related News

Intoxicants Seized By Police

ED Starts Investigation on SI Exam Scam

Two Killed in Witch-Hunt in Karbi Anglong

Raijor Dal: KMSS Announces New Pol Party

The four police stations are Namsai and Mahadevpur in Namsai district, Roing in Lower Dibang Valley and Sunpura in Lohit district.

The AFSPA is imposed in areas where armed forces are required to operate in aid to civil authorities. For AFSPA to become valid, an area, however, needs to be declared disturbed either by the central or the state governments under section 3 of the 1958 Act.

Some parts of Arunachal Pradesh have presence of banned militant outfits like NSCN, ULFA and NDFB, an official said.

You might also like
Regional

Assam reels under increasing floods

Regional

RS Polls: Biswajit Daimary To File Nomination Today

Top Stories

Kid electrocuted in Gossaigaon

Regional

Twist in Sanaullah case

Regional

Assam flood situation improves | 24,000 still affected

Regional

Assam: LS Polls electioneering gains momentum

Comments
Loading...