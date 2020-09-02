Arunachal: Central Team Visits Flood-Hit Areas

A team from the central government visited the flood-affected areas of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, officials were quoted saying on Wednesday to PTI.

A seven-member team accompanied by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on inspected the flood-affected Namsing circle in Mebo area of the district.

The team inspected the Mebo-Dhola Road that has been damaged by the river, the report said.

A part of the road was washed away and around 700 hectare of agricultural land lost in the flood, it said.

Khandu said the state this year incurred heavy damages because of the flood and due to this, he had urged the Centre for sending a team for inspection of the devastation. He assured that whatever funds the Centre grants, it would be used judiciously under strict third-party monitoring, the report further added.