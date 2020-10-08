Arunachal CM, Health Dept Plan COVID Strategy

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged the health department to make best use of the available manpower and ensure optimal utilisation of funds to fight against COVID-19, a PTI report said.

Addressing officials of the department to discuss a strategy for containing the spread of COVID-19, the chief minister said that health of people is the top priority of the government and all manpower and resources would be mobilised accordingly, an official communique said.

Assuring the department of the state governments “all possible support”, Khandu said, a constant vigil should be maintained so that there is no compromise with health service delivery, the report added.

260 more people have tested positive for the virus today pushing the northeastern state”s coronavirus caseload to 11,267.