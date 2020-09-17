Arunachal CM Tests COVID Negative

Arunachal Pradesh Chief  Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday tested negative for COVID-19.

He had tested positive for coronavirus on September 15.

Khandu, currently in home isolation in New Delhi, tweeted of testing negative after conducting a repeat test on Wednesday.

“I had undertaken a repeat Covid19 RT-PCR test yesterday. Because of the wishes and prayers of each one of you, I am glad to inform you that I have tested NEGATIVE. Thank you all. #WearMask #StaySafe”.

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju also tweeted, “A good news for everyone, especially the people of Arunachal Pradesh that our Chief Minister @PemaKhanduBJP ji has tested negative for COVID-19. Let’s pray for him to remain healthy and continue to serve the people with full dedication, Rijiju, who hails from the northeastern state”.

