Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tested positive for coronavirus today.

The 41-year-old BJP leader is asymptomatic and is currently under self-isolation.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, “I had undergone COVID test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However, as per SOP and safety of others, I am self-isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP”.