Arunachal CM Treks 24 Kms, Visits Remote Village

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu during this week trekked 24 kilometres for nearly 11 hours in order to meet residents of the remote Luguthang village in Tawang district.

Luguthang is located at a height of 14,500 feet above sea level and falls under the chief minister’s constituency Mukto in Tawang district. A nomadic village, Luguthang comprises10 households with 58 residents. The villagers are primarily engaged in Yak rearing. Khandu lived there for two nights and trekked back on September 8.

During the entire trek, the 41-year-old chief minister was accompanied by a security officers and few villagers. “A 24 km trek, 11 hrs of fresh air and mother nature at her best; crossing Karpu La (16000 ft) to reach Luguthang (14500 ft) in Tawang district. A paradise untouched,” Khandu tweeted on Thursday.

"Had a review meeting with Luguthang villagers to ensure that benefits of every flagship programme reach the last man standing in forward areas".

Khandu further visited Jangchub Stupa to pay homage to his father and former chief minister late Dorjee Khandu.

