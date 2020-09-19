Arunachal Crosses 7000 Marks in COVID-19 Tally

Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday reported 183 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 7,005 including 28 security personnel, said a senior health official.

The state crossed 7000 marks in the COVID-19 tally with the fresh infections.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and a State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) sleuth also contracted the disease, the official said. As many as 171 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Friday, he said.