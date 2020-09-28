Arunachal Crosses 9000 Marks in COVID-19 Tally

Arunachal Pradesh crossed 9000 marks in the COVID-19 tally with 135 fresh cases reported on Monday. The new cases in the state have taken the tally to 9,004.

The directorate of health service in its report shared through its twitter handle said that the new cases have been detected in 17 districts.

Of the new cases, the Itanagar Capital Region has reported 62 cases while Kra Daadi has reported 18 cases and the rest of the cases have been reported from the 15 districts.

The data of the health department said that 130 infected patients are asymptomatic, while 5 patients are symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 98 more patients have been discharged from 16 districts after their recovery.

Of the recovered patients, 17 are from the Itanagar Capital Region while 15 are from West Siang district.

With the release of these patients, a total of 6,495 patients have been discharged in Arunachal Pradesh so far.

According to report, the state’s recovery rate stands at 72.13%.

The state currently has 2495 active COVID19 patients.

The positivity rate of Arunachal Pradesh is 27.87%.

The deadly disease has so far claimed the lives of 14 people in the state and the death rate is 0.15%.

