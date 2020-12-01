Top StoriesRegional

Arunachal: Dam To Come Up On Brahmaputra

By Pratidin Bureau
The central government of India is planning to construct a multipurpose reservoir on River Brahmaputra in Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to offset the impact of construction over a hydro-power project in Tibet, a senior official of the Jal Shakti ministry said to PTI.

Commissioner (Brahmaputra and Barak) in the Jal Shakti ministry T S Mehra said the multi-purpose 10,000 MW hydropower project is under consideration.

“This project will help offset the impact of the hydropower project by China,” he said to PTI.

In the PTI report, Mehra explained that the “proposed 9.2 BCM ”Upper Siang” project on the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh will be able to take the excess load of water discharge and can even store water in case of any deficit”.  

Mehra added that 90 per cent of the Brahmaputra’s water comes through its tributaries in India during the monsoon season, thanks to the abundant rainfall in the northeast region. It is only in the winters that 80 per cent of the Siang river gets its water from the upper stretches as glaciers become the main source.

