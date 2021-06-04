Arunachal: Doctors write to CM Over Itanagar DC’s Misbehave

After the viral video of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner Talo Potom scolding a senior doctor at the Ita fort Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), several doctors from the region have condemned the harsh behaviour of the officer towards the Doctor.

On Thursday, around 30 doctors from the Itanagar Capital Region wrote to chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu.

The doctors wrote, “The statements made by Potom have hurt the sentiments of the doctors’ fraternity and the same is weakening them to work effectively.”

In the viral video, Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar, Potom can be seen scolding the medical officer. This incident took place after a couple was reportedly turned away from the vaccination centre for not registering online.

The doctor on the other hand, is heard saying in the video that she was not aware of the new guidelines of vaccination registration which allows people to register themselves by walking in at the centre.

The doctors in their letter to the CM stated, “The language used by our learned DC in the viral video where he says that “aap log aisa karke pura aadmi ko marane ke liye plan karke rakha hai kya” and “aap log aisa karke pura samaj ko kharab karta hai” has really hurt sentiments and the senior doctor and other staffs of the Ita fort UPHC are morally, mentally and physically devastated and the same is weakening them to work effectively.”

The doctors also added that the delay in vaccination is not because of vaccine administration, but due to the confusion of onsite, online and offline registration system, and the message which is not spread down to the health workers in a proper and coordinated manner.

“It is very demoralising and disappointing when they are subjected to unnecessary scolding by the public and also by the higher authority or administration for no fault of theirs.” the doctors further highlighted several other plights faced by the doctors at the Ita fort UPHC which has population coverage for healthcare delivery of around 65,000, in their letter.

At a time where doctors are attacked by public in broad daylight, high officials misbehaving with health workers might send a wrong message and may incite law and order problem.

“Also, the social media trolls being inflicted on our health staff is something we cannot tolerate,” the doctors added.

In order to lift the morale of the healthcare staff, the doctors have appealed to the chief minister to kindly look into the matter on utmost priority.