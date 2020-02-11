Arunachal Ex-CM Kalikho Pul’s son found dead in UK

Shubanso Pul, son of former CM of Arunachal Pradesh Kalikho Pul, has been reportedly found dead under suspicious circumstances at his apartment in Brighton, Sussex in the UK.

He was the son of Late Pul’s first wife Dangwimsai Pul. As of now, the family and well-wishers are trying to talk to the High Commission of India in London, UK so that his body could be brought back to his home town, said a family member.

Kalikho Pul (July 20, 1969 – August 9, 2016) was an Indian politician and acting chief minister of the Northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh for a brief time in 2016. He was elected five times from the Hayuliang assembly constituency of the state representing the Indian National Congress.

With the support of a few elected members of the Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kalikho Pul took chief ministership of Arunachal Pradesh. However, the Supreme Court of India ruled against this appointment on various grounds. On August 9, 2016, Kalikho Pul allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his official residence in Itanagar; Pul’s supporters protested in Itanagar demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).