Arunachal Govt Signs MoU With NEEPCO For Hydroelectric Power Projects

The Arunachal Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) for development of the 120 MW Nafra and 90 MW New Meling hydro-electric power (HEP) projects in the West Kameng and Tawang districts respectively on Sunday.

The MoU was signed by state commissioner of power Prashant S Lokhande and NEEPCO chief managing director V K Singh in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said the central public sector undertakings (CPSU) will be the harbinger of investment in Arunachal and appreciated the performance of NEEPCO in developing hydropower in the state.

CM Pema Khandu said, “Three large hydro projects which have already been commissioned by the NEEPCO have brought in social and economic development in Arunachal besides providing clean and renewable power to the state and nation despite unprecedented technical challenges.”

At least a dozen more hydro projects totaling around 7800 MW capacity are in advanced stage of finalization for allotment to the NEEPCO which will bring an investment of around Rs 80,000 crore to the state and lead to tremendous all round development, said CM Khandu.

Khandu added, “Arunachal is benefiting hugely after the commissioning of the 600 MW Kameng hydro-electric project. The state gets 12 percent free power from the 1115 MW capacity of the three hydro plants commissioned by NEEPCO in addition to a host of other benefits like education, health and entrepreneurial opportunities around the project areas.”

The chief minister further requested the NEEPCO CMD to resolve the issue of Kurung HEP (330MW) for which a MoA was signed in the year 2015, but the implementation has not yet started.

He also assured to render all necessary help in terms of local problems in developing projects allotted to NEEPCO.

Khandu stated that the hydro potential in the state should not only be on paper but developed physically.

Further, he also informed that the NHPC has scheduled to commission 2 units of Subansiri HEP (2000MW) by August 2022 and full-fledged commissioning by August 2023.

After the signing of MoA, the total project allotted to NEEPCO shall be 6 with total installed Capacity of 1325 MW.

Out of six projects the NEEPCO has commissioned three projects i.e. 600MW Kameng HEP, 405 MW Ranganadi HEP and 110 MW Pare HEP, stated a report.

CM Khandu also said harness the hydro potential in the state, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh had allotted hydro projects to several private developers and CPSUs through MoA route.