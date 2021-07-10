Arunachal: Itanagar DC Recommends Complete Lockdown In The State Capital

Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Talo Potom has recommended a complete lockdown in Itanagar for a week with effect from July 12.

The Itanagar Capital Complex deputy commissioner wrote a letter to the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, seeking approval for the complete lockdown.

Keeping in view, the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the Itanagar Capital Complex, a virtual meeting was conducted on July 9 at 11.30 am

As per reports, the meeting was joined by all the stakeholders of the district including the MLA, corporators of IMC, ZPMs, health department, police, Arunachal Chamber of Commerce, representatives of e-Commerce/ home delivery services, market welfare associations, hawkers and vendors association, transport.

The DC of Itanagar Capital Complex in his letter write, “During the meeting, most of the stakeholders had recommended for complete lockdown within the Itanagar Capital Complex as per the suggestion of the health department to contain the spread of the deadly virus.”

The Itanagar Capital Complex DC said: “As per records available, there is a rampant increase in number of Covid positive cases and the test positive rate after the relaxation of complete lockdown (post June 7, 2021).”

He further added, “Now, the test positivity rate is almost 10% for last one week. Most of the wards/sectors of Itanagar Capital Complex have been affected with Covid19 cases and accordingly, micro-containment zones were declared.”

“The district administration and the police are enforcing Covid19 appropriate behaviour, however, the denizens are not cooperating with the district administration and police which may be one of the practical issues for enforcement of containment zones at many locations,” alleged the DC.

According to statements made by the DC, it was only because of complete lockdown imposed in the Itanager Capital Complex, the spread of Covid19 was contained to a large extent.