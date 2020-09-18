Arunachal: Landslide Hits NH 15

By Pratidin Bureau
A massive landslide on national highway 15 in the Bandardewa area of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday night destroyed a highway hotel and damaged several trucks parked there.

There were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

The Arunachal Pradesh administration had permitted parking of trucks despite the area being vulnerable to frequent landslides.

In the meantime, hundreds of vehicles remain stranded on the highway until the Lakhimpur district administration cleared the road today.

