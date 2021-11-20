Arunachal Locals Surrender Over 2000 Airguns To Shun Hunting

By Pratidin Bureau on November 20, 2021

Arunachal Pradesh Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung on Friday stated that over 2,000 airguns and a few rifles have been voluntarily surrendered by the people of the state vowing not to hunt birds and animals.

Stating the community hunting has existed in Arunachal Pradesh for centuries, Natung on Friday said, “We did not enact a law and force our people. Instead, we created awareness and asked them to surrender their guns and airguns voluntarily. More than 2,000 airguns and few rifles have been surrendered to date, which is a big success for the campaign. The campaign should not be limited to Arunachal Pradesh alone, the entire country should follow this model for a better future”.

The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. Of Arunachal Pradesh was honoured with Conservation Award for Airgun Surrender Abhiyan at the Northeast Green Summit.

Meanwhile, Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that the state government will be sent a proposal to create a new wildlife sanctuary with an area of 320 sq km in Barak Valley.

ArunachalPoaching
Related Posts

2 NLFT Cadres Held In Tripura

Guwahati: Heroin Worth ₹4 Crores Seized, 3 Held

Renowned Publisher And Writer Mr. Giripad Dev Choudhury No More

Covid-19 Assam: 190 New Cases, 277 Discharges

Discussion On NEP 2020 Organised By NCTE At Cotton University

Dimapur: A Section Of NSCN/GPRN (Reformation) Announce Split

Congress Announces Kisan Vijay Diwas Celebrations To Be Held Tomorrow