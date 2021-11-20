Arunachal Locals Surrender Over 2000 Airguns To Shun Hunting

Arunachal Pradesh Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung on Friday stated that over 2,000 airguns and a few rifles have been voluntarily surrendered by the people of the state vowing not to hunt birds and animals.

Stating the community hunting has existed in Arunachal Pradesh for centuries, Natung on Friday said, “We did not enact a law and force our people. Instead, we created awareness and asked them to surrender their guns and airguns voluntarily. More than 2,000 airguns and few rifles have been surrendered to date, which is a big success for the campaign. The campaign should not be limited to Arunachal Pradesh alone, the entire country should follow this model for a better future”.

The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. Of Arunachal Pradesh was honoured with Conservation Award for Airgun Surrender Abhiyan at the Northeast Green Summit.

Meanwhile, Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that the state government will be sent a proposal to create a new wildlife sanctuary with an area of 320 sq km in Barak Valley.