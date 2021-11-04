Arunachal, Mizoram Govts Reduce VAT On Fuel Prices

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram governments on Thursday announced that it has reduced the value-added tax rates on petrol and diesel prices.

While Arunachal Pradesh has reduced the VAT on petrol from existing 20 per cent to 14.5 per cent and diesel from 12.5 per cent to 7 per cent, Mizoram slashed the prices by Rs. 7 for both petrol and diesel.

The Centre had, on Wednesday, cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively, a move which has evoked similar response by many states.

With the reduction of the central and state taxes, the price of petrol will be Rs 91.87 per litre, while diesel will be available at Rs 79.83 a litre in Arunachal from the midnight of Friday.



“Arunachal Govt (government) is also pleased to announce the reduction of State VAT on petrol from existing 20 per cent to 14.5 per cent and Diesel from 12.5 per cent to 7 per cent. Thank you Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for reducing Central Excise duty on Petrol & Diesel on this auspicious (Diwali) day,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Twitter.



Petrol will be cheaper by over Rs 10 per litre and diesel by around Rs 15, he said.



“Consumers will benefit by Rs 10.20 per litre in petrol and Rs 15.22 per litre in diesel after the relief given both by Centre and State Govt (government), Khandu said on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zormathanga stated, “Glad to announce that #Mizoram Govt. will reduce VAT on Petrol & Diesel each by Rs. 7/- with immediate effect from today,”



On Thursday, petrol price in state capital Aizawl fell to Rs 101.30 per litre, while diesel is now sold at Rs 86.37 per litre.



