Arunachal, Mizoram Recorded Highest New Cancer Cases: Report

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have logged the highest number of new cancer cases in the country among women and men respectively, a government report stated.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) said that Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district has 219.8 per one lakh cancer cases among females, while Mizoram’s Aizawl has 269.4 per one lakh cases among males.

Northeast is the cancer capital of the country with the highest age-adjusted cancer incidence rates of newly diagnosed cancer cases, informed Dr Kaling Jerang, the principal investigator of Population Based Cancer Registry (PBCR) at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) in Pasighat.

He said that the PBCR project under the ICMR-NCDIR, Bengaluru, has been studying the cancer trends under the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP).

He expressed concern on the issue and said the government should use the data in policy-making decisions regarding cancer prevention, treatment and management.