Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army rescues Civilians from Sela Pass

On Saturday and Sunday night, the Indian Army had carried out an operation in Arunachal Pradesh at an altitude of approximately 14000 ft and rescued 390 civilians and 175 civil vehicles standard in heavy snow at Sela Pass.

The civilians were provided with immediate medical support and food. Later the victims expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army.

Besides saving precious lives, the 16 hours long operation in sub-zero temperature, strengthened the bonhomie and bonding between the Indian Army and civilians.

Moreover, Jambey Tashi, the MLA of Lumla constituency had also extended helping hand to snow stranded tourists.