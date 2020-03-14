Arunachal Pradesh Offers to Host National Games 2026

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu offered to host the 2026 National Games in the state.

Khandu, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the third State Olympics Games at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) on Friday said that an official proposal would be submitted to the Union Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in this regard.

He said, “I am a very practical man. I knew we would not be able to able to create the infrastructure needed to host the National Games by 2024. But by 2026, I assure our state will be fully ready to host the sports event.”

Khandu also requested Secretary-General of the IOA, Rajiv Mehta to positively consider the proposal at his level in the association.

Mehta, on his part, assured to support the proposal when it comes up for consideration in the Indian Olympic Association.

The chief minister further stated that the potential of the sportsperson has been proved in the recent Khelo India Games, wherein they emerged third amongst the Northeastern states and 23rd in the country. He said that they will focus on improving the overall sports scenario of the state during this five-year term.

Khandu stated, “By allotting the Youth Affairs and Sports ministry to one of the most hardworking Central minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, shows the commitment of the Prime Minister in developing the sector, particularly that of the North East.”

Khandu reiterated that stadiums at Ziro, Pasighat, Daporijo have been completed and others at Aalo, Yupia, Tezu, and SLSA are in various stages of completion.

He said the government plans to have one quality outdoor stadium in every district of the state.





