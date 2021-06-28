Arunachal Pradesh: Sisiri Bridge Nears Completion After a Decade

After over a decade now, a bridge over the Sisar river, which will connect East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts in Arunachal Pradesh to North Lakhimpur Assam is finally nearing completion.

Both the ends of the bridge are almost completed. The middle portion of the bridge had been finished construction earlier.

As per sources, the Sisiri bridge will connect western and central locations in Arunachal like Itanagar and Pasighat with eastern towns like Roing, Tezu and Namsai.

As the locals of Arunachal Pradesh faces huge inconvenience in communication and transportation system during the monsoon every year, the bridge after its completion will be a sign of relief for the people.

The travelling time from Pasighat to Roing and Tezu, takes almost six to seven hours. One has to go through Amarpur, Chapakhowa and Sadia in Assam including a large portion on ferries.

With Sisiri Bridge now almost ready, will make travelling possible in two to three hours after the bridge is launched which will further lead to reduction in huge travelling expenses of the people.

Moreover, the bridge will also make movements of military troops rapid during any kind of emergency border situation with China.

Undoubtedly, the bridge would also make a very scenic spot for the people and tourists to come and enjoy the natural beauty of the area and it’s fresh air.

