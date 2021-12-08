NationalTop Stories

Arunachal Pradesh To Introduce Inter-State Volvo Bus Services

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The Arunachal Pradesh transport department has proposed to introduce Volvo buses in six long distance routes of the state connecting other states of the Northeast, said officials.

The department has proposed to introduce Volvo buses in six routes including, Itanagar to Guwahati via Tezpur, Itanagar to Dimapur via Lakhimpur-Jorhat, Itanagar to Tezu via Pasighat-Roing, Itanagar to Miao via Dibrugarh-Namsai, Itanagar to Shillong via Tezpur Nagaon and Itanagar to Dibrugarh via Lakhimpur-Dhemaji, the official said.

The objective to introduce the Volvo buses is to transform the public transportation system into a high quality public transport, the official said, adding that the government aims to introduce more such coaches in near future on the intra-state and inter-state routes, reported PTI.

Arunachal Pradesh Transport Minister Nakap Nalo along with officers of the department on Tuesday had a meeting with the President (Bus division) and other officials of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd here, to discuss the deployment of Volvo premium buses in the state under public private partnership (PPP) model. The Arunachal Pradesh government has placed the ‘letter of intent’ to Volvo Buses India to introduce the buses at the earliest for the convenience of long distance commuters, the report said.

Related News

Tamil Nadu: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s Helicopter Crashed, 4 Dead

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED over Money-Laundering…

Meghalaya Issues Revised Guidelines for Travellers Amid…

Goalpara: 2 Persons Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED over Money-Laundering Case

You might also like
Assam

AGP opposes Big Dam

Assam

Prices Of Petrol, Diesel Increase Again In Guwahati

Assam

ASHA Workers Stage Protest For Fair Wages

Business

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 40,000 units of WagonR

Assam

Manipur records 1700 COVID-19 cases

Assam

APCC lodges complaint alleging PM’s Office of violating MCC