Arunachal Pradesh To Introduce Inter-State Volvo Bus Services

The Arunachal Pradesh transport department has proposed to introduce Volvo buses in six long distance routes of the state connecting other states of the Northeast, said officials.

The department has proposed to introduce Volvo buses in six routes including, Itanagar to Guwahati via Tezpur, Itanagar to Dimapur via Lakhimpur-Jorhat, Itanagar to Tezu via Pasighat-Roing, Itanagar to Miao via Dibrugarh-Namsai, Itanagar to Shillong via Tezpur Nagaon and Itanagar to Dibrugarh via Lakhimpur-Dhemaji, the official said.



The objective to introduce the Volvo buses is to transform the public transportation system into a high quality public transport, the official said, adding that the government aims to introduce more such coaches in near future on the intra-state and inter-state routes, reported PTI.

Arunachal Pradesh Transport Minister Nakap Nalo along with officers of the department on Tuesday had a meeting with the President (Bus division) and other officials of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd here, to discuss the deployment of Volvo premium buses in the state under public private partnership (PPP) model. The Arunachal Pradesh government has placed the ‘letter of intent’ to Volvo Buses India to introduce the buses at the earliest for the convenience of long distance commuters, the report said.

