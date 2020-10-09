Arunachal Registers 212 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh registered 212 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including five security personnel, taking the state’s tally to 11,479.

A 58-year-old man, who was diagnosed with the disease on September 29, died at a hospital in Chimpu, on Thursday, taking the toll to 22, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Dr. Jampa said that the person had diabetes and suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome.



Of the 212 fresh cases, 81 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 26 from West Siang, 21 from Tirap, 13 from East Siang, 12 from Lepa Rada, nine each from Lohit, and Papumpare and eight each from Changlang and Upper Subansiri.



Five cases were recorded in West Kameng, four each in Lower Subansiri, Pakke Kessang, and Upper Siang, three in Longding, two in Dibang Valley, and one each in East Kameng, Lower Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley.



Two Assam Rifles jawans, one Army man, and one personnel each of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the state police are among the new patients, the SSO said.



Altogether 283 people have been cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,679, Dr. Jampa stated.



Arunachal currently has 2,778 active coronavirus cases, while the recovery rate stands at 75.60 percent.



The Capital Complex region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas — has the highest number of active cases at 1,225, followed by West Siang at 259, Papumpare at 223, Changlang at 157, East Siang at 115 and Tirap at 109, Dr. Jampa said.



As many as 2,68,286 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,416 on Thursday, he added.