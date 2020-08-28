Arunachal Registers 78 New Cases of COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh on Friday registered 78 new cases of COVID-19 from 16 districts, taking the state’s tally to 3,633, informed state health department.

In a tweet, the health department said that out of the total positive cases 28% are military personnel.

The health department also said that of the new cases, 75 patients are asymptomatic while 3 are symptomatic.

Meanwhile, a total of 58 other patients, who were earlier infected by COVID19, have been discharged from various hospitals or Covid Care Centres across the state after their recovery.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 72.14%, the health department said.

With the release of 58 patients, the total number of COVID19 patients discharged in Arunachal Pradesh stands at 2621.

The state currently has 1,007 active COVID19 cases.

Moreover, five patients have succumbed to the disease.