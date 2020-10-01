Arunachal Reports 244 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 including 31 security personnel and four health workers, taking the state’s tally to 9,796.

Of the fresh cases, 117 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 15 each from Changlang and West Siang, 14 each from Upper Subansiri and Papumpare, 13 from West Kameng, nine from Kurung Kumey, eight from Tirap, and seven from East Siang, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.



Six new cases were also detected in Lower Siang, five in Leparada, four in Tawang, three each in Kra Daadi, Namsai, and Longding, two each in Pakke Kessang, East Kameng, and Upper Siang, and one each in Lower Subansiri and Lohit districts, he said.



Thirty-one security personnel – 16 Army men and 15 state police personnel are among the new patients, Jampa said.



Jampa further stated that four health workers and a prisoner of Central Jail in Jully have also contracted the disease.



Barring 42, all the new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, the official said.



At least 147 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,890.



Currently, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is at 70.33 percent, he said.



Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,890 active cases and 16 people succumbed to the infection.



The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,583, followed by Papumpare at 197, West Siang at 170, Changlang at 135, East Siang at 114, and Upper Subansiri at 111, he said.



A total of 2,48,439 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,651 on Wednesday, Jampa added.