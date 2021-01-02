Top StoriesRegional

Arunachal Reports No New COVID Case

By Pratidin Bureau
After a gap of seven days, Arunachal Pradesh yet again did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

The state’s coronavirus tally remained at 16,719, he said to PTI. The first case in the state was confirmed on April 1 this year.

The total number of recoveries in the state is 16,566, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 99.08 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 97 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far he said, adding that the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent.

