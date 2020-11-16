Top StoriesRegional

Arunachal Students Don Tri-Colour Masks As School Reopens

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
Children in Arunachal Pradesh will be sporting tri-colour face masks as they return to schools for the first time on Monday after tight lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to repoen schools for classes 10 and 12 from November 16, a recent official release stated

The state government has procured 60,000 tri-colour cotton face masks for the school children from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), it said.

The tri-colour face masks also aim at instilling a sense of nationalism among the students, the statement said.

“The purchase order was issued on November 3, and in just six days, KVIC has supplied the requisite masks to the government considering the urgency involved. To ensure timely delivery of masks, KVIC has dispatched the consignment by air,” it said.

“KVIC has specifically used double twisted khadi fabric for manufacturing of these masks as it helps retain 70 per cent of the moisture content inside while providing an easy passage for the air to pass through,” the statement added.

“These masks are, therefore, skin-friendly and suitable for long-duration use. Khadi cotton face masks are washable, reusable and biodegradable,” it said.

