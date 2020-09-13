Arunachal Touches Nearly 6000 COVID Cases

Arunachal reported 151 new cases of coronavirus taking the tally to 5,961 in the state, health officials informed on Sunday.



Of the fresh cases, 63 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 22 from Changlang, 13 from Lower Dibang Valley, 10 from Upper Siang, seven from Tawang, and six each from Papumpare and East Siang districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr. L Jampa said to PTI



Four new cases each were also reported from Longding, Kurung Kumey, and Leparada, three from Tirap, two from Upper Subansiri, West Siang, and Lower Subansiri, and one each from Namsai, Anjaw, and Lohit districts, he said.



“Twenty security personnel – six army men and 14 Assam Rifles employees – are among the fresh patients. Thirteen Border Roads Organisation staffers are also diagnosed with the disease,” Jampa said.



Barring 19, all are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.



At least 128 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 4,253 in the state, he said.



The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 70.34 percent.



Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,698 active cases. The state has so far tested over 2.03 lakh samples for COVID-19, including, 2,440 on Saturday, the official added in the PTI report.