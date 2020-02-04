Arunachali liquor seized in Gahpur: 4 held

During an operation carried out by the Helem Police, huge numbers of Arunachali liquor has seized along with two trucks (AS-01-HC-OO96) and (AS-O1L-C-5714) at the NH-15 in Gahpur at the early morning on Tuesday.

As per reports, both of the trucks were carrying the Arunachali liquors towards Guwahati from the Bandardewa region of Arunachal Pradesh.

It has been predicted that the worth of the liquors should be approximately Rs 10 lakh. Moreover, police have arrested 4 persons in the allegation of involvement with the smuggling of illegal Arunachali wine.

It may be stated that all the victims have identified as Mohammad Gulzar Ali, Parman Ali, Makibur Ali, and Nur Hussain.