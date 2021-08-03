Arunachali Miscreants Shoot Forest Guard, Steal Timber From Reserve Forest

An incident of shooting has been reported in the Dulung Reserve Forest of Assam on Tuesday.

According to sources, Forest guards of Dulung Reserve Forest in Assam has been shot at by miscreants who are believed to be from Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources also informed that these Arunachali miscreants had cut down trees illegally from inside of the reserve forest and were stealing woods from the forest.

The forest guard of the Dulung Reserve Forest have successfully nabbed two of the thieves along with an elephant.

The other Arunachali miscreants has fled after firing at the forest guards.

The two captured by the forest guards has been identified as Raju Das and Vikas Gogoi.

The two captured are both residents of Dhalpur, Shimaluguri.