Arunachali Wine Seized at Sonari

By Pratidin Bureau
Arunachali Wine Seized
In a joint operation launched by Sonari police and Namtola police against illegal liquor seized a huge amount of illegal Arunachali liquor from the Assam-Nagaland border on Tuesday night.

The liquor has been seized while it was being carried to Nagaland via Namtola. Police said that the liquor belongs to one owner of a wine shop Pankaj Agarwala.

On receiving information, police seized thousands of liquor cartons in a search operation at Agarwala’s house. Police also sealed the wine shop of Agarwala located at Sonari.

