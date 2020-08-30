Top StoriesHealthRegional

Arunachal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 3,877

By Pratidin Bureau
Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 taking the state’s tally to 3,877, informed health official.

Of the new cases, 31 cases have been reported from Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

According to reports, 35 infected patients are central paramilitary force personnel.

The official said that 123 cases are asymptomatic while 9 are symptomatic cases.

Meanwhile, 45 other patients, who were earlier infected by COVID19, have been discharged from 13 districts.

Of the newly-discharged patients, 11 have been released from Changlang district.

With the release of 45 more patients, a total of 2,754 patients have been discharged from the hospitals or Covid Care Centres across Arunachal Pradesh.

The state’s recovery rate stands at 71.03%.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,116 active COVID19 cases while 7 positive patients have died of infection.

