Arup Kumar Goswami Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Andhra HC

By Pratidin Bureau
Arup Kumar Goswami, a native of Assam, was sworn in as the Chief Justice (CJ) of Andhra Pradesh High Court by Governor Biswab Bushan Harichandan in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada today (January 6).

A few days ago, Justice Goswami was transferred from the Sikkim High Court and replaced Justice J.K Maheshwari.  Before being moved to the Sikkim High Court, he was an additional judge of the Assam High Court for some time and later elevated as its acting CJ.

CJ Goswami began his career as an advocate with the Bar Council of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura in 1985.

