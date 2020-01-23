Arvind Kejriwal Holds Roadshow in Matiala

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out a roadshow in northwest Delhi’s Matiala Assembly constituency on Thursday surrounded by scores of supporters.



Kejriwal, atop an open yellow coloured jeep, waved to the public and shook hands with them as his roadshow moved through the narrow lanes of the Matiala Assembly.



He was accompanied by Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav.



The supporters of Kejriwal also danced to the tune of ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ (the party’s anthem) by holding placards in support of various schemes of the government, including free healthcare, and electricity.



One of the supporters said, “I am glad we have the option of voting for a party like AAP in Delhi otherwise we would have been forced to cast our vote either for the BJP or the Congress. The AAP has worked for more than any party I have seen.”



Another supporter said that he is also planning to vote for the AAP in the upcoming polls.



In the last phase of campaigning, Kejriwal will hold eight ‘Town Hall’ sessions at different locations of Delhi and will also carry out regular roadshows in different assembly constituencies.



Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.