Arvind Kejriwal Self-Isolates After Wife Tests COVID +ve

As a precautionary measure, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s has self-isolated after his wife Sunita tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Sunita is currently under home isolation as well. Kejriwal had tested positive even in the last year.

As per reports, despite being under isolation, Kejriwal supported by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain is continually monitoring the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown has been clamped in Delhi till next Monday 6 am.

Recently, Delhi has seen a spike of coronavirus cases with the capital becoming the worst-hit city in India with 25,500 fresh cases as of Sunday. The city registered over 23,000 cases today pushing the tally to over 8.77 lakhs.

“If we don’t impose a lockdown now, we might face a bigger calamity. The government will take full care of you. We took this tough decision taking the situation into consideration,” Kejriwal said.

“The six-day lockdown will help us arrange more beds and supplies,” he added.