NationalTop Stories

Arvind Kejriwal Takes Charge as Delhi CM Today

By Pratidin Bureau
48

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal took charge as the Delhi Chief Minister on Monday for the third consecutive year after taking oath on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan.

Members of his Cabinet, including Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, and Imran Hussain also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat.

Other cabinet members of the Kejriwal government- Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai are scheduled to take charge later in the day.

The new cabinet is going to meet soon and the portfolios of the ministers are expected to be announced soon after the meeting.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Final phase of poll begins

Regional

ATM fraudulents arrested in Guwahati

National

PM to address sessions in G7 Summit today

Entertainment

Rima Das wins Best Director award in Dublin

National

Amit Shah challenges Rahul, Mamata and Kejriwal on CAA

Regional

Army jawan from Manipur martyred in Nowshera

Comments
Loading...