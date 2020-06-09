Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The chief minister went into self-isolation at home after he suffered from fever and sore throat, said his party.

The party source also said that Kejriwal was feeling slightly better.

The chief minister had been unwell since Sunday afternoon and cancelled all his meetings since then and isolated himself at his government bungalow in Delhi.

The Chief Minister on Sunday morning met with members of his cabinet and senior officials. Later, he addressed a brief digital press conference to announce a new policy of reserving hospital beds for residents of Delhi, which was later cancelled by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi has seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. Health Minister Satyendra Jain says there could be over 50,000 virus cases in 10 days.