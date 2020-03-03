Arvind Kejriwal To Call on PM Modi Today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as a courtesy call which is expected to take place in the Parliament at 11 am.

The meeting of CM with the PM will be the first after the massive victory of the AAP Chief in the Assembly elections last month.

The meeting comes a week after the national capital saw its worst riots in more than two decades that so far has claimed 46 lives and left more than 200 people injured.

Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier after winning the elections. The CM took to Twitter soon after the meeting and wrote, “Met Hon’ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi.”

The meeting which went on for over 20 minutes at Shah’s residence at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi was their first one-on-one meeting ever in a formal setting, said an AAP leader.

Kejriwal’s courtesy call – he wasn’t able to meet Amit Shah when he moved to the Home Ministry after last year’s national elections – was seen as a concerted effort to work together with the central government for the national capital.