Arvind Kejriwal To Take Oath as Delhi CM on Sunday

Arvind Kejriwal, who returned to power in Delhi after a massive victory in the Delhi election, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term on February 16 (Sunday) at Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday morning which lasted for around 15 minutes. According to sources, the two discussed the oath-taking ceremony which could take place over the weekend.

Kejriwal also met party MLAs today. The legislators will then elect him as the leader of the legislative party, following which he will stake claim to form the government.

As per procedure, Kejriwal is also likely to give his resignation ahead of the oath-taking ceremony to pave the way for his fresh swearing-in as the Chief Minister for the third term.

While cabinet portfolios have not been an announcement, there is a buzz that Raghav Chadha will be made Finance Minister and Atishi, Education Minister, in Kejriwal’s new cabinet.