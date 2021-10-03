Aryan Khan, 2 Others Put Under Arrest In Drugs Case

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested along with two others by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug bust during a rave party on a cruise ship.

The arrest was made on the basis evidence gathered against him during the investigation. The other individuals are – Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.

The trio have been booked under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As per reports, Aryan khan was placed under arrest for “involvement of consumption, sale and purchase” of contraband.

Initially, eight people were detained for questioning including three women.

NCB officials found several drugs like cocaine, MDMA, Mephedrone, and charas from passengers on board the Goa-bound ship.

According to several media outlets, the cruise was supposed to depart at 2 pm from Mumbai and return at 10 am on October 4 after sailing in the Arabian Sea.

The event, named ‘Cray’Ark, was organised by FashionTV India with Namascray onboard the Cordelia, an Indian cruise liner. The organisers, for the first day, had promised musical performances by Miami-based DJ Stan Kolev along with famous DJ’s Bullzeye, Browncoat, and Deepesh Sharma.