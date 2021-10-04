Aryan Khan, 7 Others Sent To NCB Custody Till Oct 7

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven other accused including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the drugs case have been sent to NCB custody till October 7, the judge announced.

They were produced in court on Monday.

As per reports, NCB had sought custody till October 11 saying that ‘shocking, incriminating material’ was found on Aryan’s phone.

Meanwhile, Aryan’s lawyer, Satish Manishinde, said that no substance was seized from him was in contravention of the NDPS Act.

“If any substance is seized from any other person (co-accused), that doesn’t make any ground to take my client into custody,” he said.

Earlier, NCB said that there are Whatsapp chats against Aryan, Merchant, and Dhamecha, allegedly ‘showing nexus with peddlers and suppliers on regular basis’.

On Sunday, they were put under arrest by the NCB in connection with a drug bust during a rave party on a cruise ship. The arrest was made on the basis of evidence gathered against him during the investigation.

They have been booked under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

NCB had also found several drugs like cocaine, MDMA, Mephedrone, and charas from passengers on board the Goa-bound ship.