Aryan Khan Appears before NCB On his Birthday

Sharukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to mark his weekly presence before the agency. He appeared before the probe agency on his birthday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB summoned Aryan Khan for questioning on November 7. However, he could not appear citing fever.

Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan on October 29, which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport, reported news agency ANI.

The court had asked all three bail applicants- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha to appear before the NCB every Friday between 11 am to 2 pm to mark their presence.

Many SRK fans felt sad that Aryan had to visit the NCB office on his birthday. One fan tweeted, “So Aryan has to visit the NCB office between 11AM & 2PM? Hope it’s quick & not a big thing & he can just enjoy his birthday. I prayed for it to be just easy & quick.” Another one commented on the Instagram video, “Can you please leave him alone? It’s his birthday. He’d have made the visit tomorrow or yesterday? Why is everyone tormenting him like that?”

ALSO READ: Accounts Officer of AMTRON Rahul Huzuri Under CID’s Investigation