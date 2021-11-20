Aryan Khan Bail Order Says No Evidence of Conspiracy

The Bombay High Court in an order released on Saturday said that there is no evidence of a conspiracy between Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug related offences.

Nothing objectionable was found in WhatsApp conversations between the three of them, the court said. The court order said that there is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act.

While explaining the justification behind the jail, the court said, “Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them.”

The High Court order also said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cannot rely on the alleged confessional statements recorded by the investigating officer as they are not binding.

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail three weeks after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. He was taken into custody on October 3, hours after drug raids on a cruise ship party by the NCB. The star son was denied bail twice.

Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail.

