Aryan Khan Gets Money Order Of Rs 4500 From Home, 10 Mins Video Call With Family

Aryan Khan received a money order worth ₹ 4,500 – the most that can be sent to someone in jail – from his home, which he can use to order food and other items at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, stated reports.

A 10-minute supervised video call with his family was also allowed to Aryan and this was in line with a High Court order that says prisoners are allowed a video call with their families twice a week due to Covid.

However, Aryan has only exercised this option once.

According to ANI, the money order was received Monday and the video call took place yesterday.

However, the Superintendent of the jail, Nitin Waychal, has made it clear that Aryan is being given jail food; no home or outside food will be served to the star’s son until a court order is passed, he said.

Son of Bollywood Superstar, Shahrukh Khan, Aryan Khan, 23, was sent back to jail yesterday evening after being denied bail for the fourth time in what is being called the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

Represented by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, a Mumbai Sessions Court, after hearing lengthy arguments from Aryan’s team of lawyers and the NCB, reserved its order till October 20.

This effectively means Aryan Khan, who has already spent 12 days in jail, has no legal options and must stay in jail for a further five days at least since the court is now closed for the festive season.

Aryan Khan has now also been designated as ‘Undertrial Number N956‘ and shifted to the barracks, reported media.

He was shifted to a common cell yesterday following a negative COVID-19 test result.

The court’s move came after the Narcotics Control Bureau alleged that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs. The court had resumed its hearing for a second day, late again because ASG Singh, arguing another case in the High Court, came in late.

Aryan’s parents – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan – have not spoken about his arrest or the allegations so far. However, many in the film industry – like Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan – have come out in the support of the Khans.

Also Read: Centre Orders NTPC and DVC to Boost Power Supply to Delhi