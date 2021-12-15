Aryan Khan Gets Relief From Friday Visits To NCB Office

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was caught on charges of possession, consumption, sale, and purchase of banned drugs.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was relieved as the Bombay High Court on Wednesday scrapped his bail condition of having to appear at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai office.

Notably, Aryan Khan, an accused in the sensational drugs-on-cruise case, will not have to make his weekly visits to the NCB office every Friday. The court though said that he had to present himself in Delhi, whenever the Special Investigation Team summoned him.

Earlier, Aryan Khan’s lawyers had filed an application in the Bombay High Court for the amendment of this bail condition, one of 14 other conditions.

Aryan in his plea had said that he was hounded by the media and accompanied by police personnel. Since the investigation was moved to a Special Investigation Team in Delhi, his weekly visits to the Mumbai office could be relaxed, it argued.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was caught on charges of possession, consumption, sale, and purchase of banned drugs.

He was granted bail on October 28, three weeks after his arrest as the Bombay HC found multiple holes in the NCB’s case against him.

The court said there was no evidence of a conspiracy between him, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and model Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug-related offences.

The court also observed that nothing objectionable was found in their WhatsApp conversations, upon which the NCB had built its case, The NCB had said that the WhatsApp chats were evidence of his involvement in illicit drug dealings.

