Aryan Khan Vows Never To Take Wrong Turn Again During NCB Counselling

Aryan Khan has vowed to work for the welfare of the poor, and never do anything that will put him in a bad light, ever again during a counseling session by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Saturday.

As per a report from PTI, during counseling by officials including NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede and social workers, Aryan said after his release, he will work for “social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden” and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons.

“He said `I will do something that will make you proud of me,'” the official informed.

The son of Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan, the 23-year-old Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison here after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following an alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Aryan along with seven other accused including two women arrested by the NCB underwent a counseling session after their arrest.