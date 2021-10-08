Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea Rejected, To Remain In Arthur Jail

The bail plea of Aryan Khan has been rejected by a Mumbai court on Friday in the drug case. On Thursday, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had sought custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha till October 11 but was denied.

Today, the NCB shifted Aryan Khan and other accused to Arthur jail from NCB office.

On October 2, Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested during a raid that was carried out at a cruise ship rave party. It seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and ₹1.33 lakh.

The eight arrested are – Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra

After hours of quizzing, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB. They have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).