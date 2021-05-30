Top StoriesAssam

Asam Sahitya Sabha Ex-Secy Gen Samiran Bordoloi No More

By Pratidin Bureau
88

Former Asam Sahitya Sabha Acting Secretary General Samiran Bordoloi passed away on Sunday morning.

The literary giant was ill for a long time and breathed his last at 7.12 am in his residence.

Also Read: MHA Invites Citizenship Applications From Non-Muslim Refugees
Related News

NLFB Cadre Nabbed In Guwahati

Tripura Announces Free Education For Children Orphaned Due…

MHA Invites Citizenship Applications From Non-Muslim…

Over 4,500 Pigs Die Of African Swine Fever In Mizoram

Mr. Bordoloi had played a key role during the Assam Movement and led several of the protests. Moreover, he was actively involved in social work-related activities in Jorhat.

Bordoloi was also the former president of the Assam Swimming Association. He was also the president of the Paralympic Association of Assam.

Asam Sahitya Sabha’s president Kuladhar Saikia and present secretary-general Jadav Chandra Sarma condoled his sudden demise.

The Asam Sahitya Sabha announced a three-day mourning period in Samiran Bordoloi’s honour. The flag will be lowered in all the offices of the meeting for three days.

Also Read: Tripura Announces Free Education For Children Orphaned Due To Covid
You might also like
Assam

BTAD Case: GHC Rejects Governor’s Plea

Assam

Hijacker of Supari Truck Arrested at Sarthebari

National

EC issues notification for 2nd phase of LS Polls

Top Stories

Myanmar hands over NDFB (S), KLO insurgents to India

Sports

People trying to sabotage India tour: BCB chief

Top Stories

Guwahati: Ambulance Catches On Fire, Patient Rescued

Comments
Loading...