Asam Sahitya Sabha Ex-Secy Gen Samiran Bordoloi No More

Former Asam Sahitya Sabha Acting Secretary General Samiran Bordoloi passed away on Sunday morning.

The literary giant was ill for a long time and breathed his last at 7.12 am in his residence.

Mr. Bordoloi had played a key role during the Assam Movement and led several of the protests. Moreover, he was actively involved in social work-related activities in Jorhat.

Bordoloi was also the former president of the Assam Swimming Association. He was also the president of the Paralympic Association of Assam.

Asam Sahitya Sabha’s president Kuladhar Saikia and present secretary-general Jadav Chandra Sarma condoled his sudden demise.

The Asam Sahitya Sabha announced a three-day mourning period in Samiran Bordoloi’s honour. The flag will be lowered in all the offices of the meeting for three days.

